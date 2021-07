Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 16:47 Hits: 4

The Problem Solvers Caucus of House moderates on Tuesday backed the infrastructure framework that President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators announced last month, and urged the House to hold a stand-alone vote on legislation based on the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/561671-problem-solvers-caucus-backs-bipartisan-infrastructure-deal