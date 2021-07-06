Should we use antitrust to break up Big Tech? My long-read Q&A with Mark Jamison

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Mark Jamison

Some Americans are increasingly viewing our largest technology companies with suspicion. Google exercises too much control over information, Facebook and Twitter are silencing conservatives, and Amazon is crowding out competitors, we are told. Legislators have responded to these worries with proposals to rein in these tech giants, break them up, or punish them for their politics. But is the pessimism warranted? And what unintended consequences might result from the proposed solutions coming out of Washington? I recently discussed these questions in an interview with Mark Jamison.

Mark is the director and Gunter Professor of the Public Utility Research Center at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business and a visiting scholar at AEI.

Pethokoukis: Let me see if I understand the critique of America’s big technology companies, which are the biggest companies in America and the world. Is the argument that Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple are big and getting bigger because, even though they may have been these fantastic, innovative upstarts at some point in the past, now their success is due to their monopolistic dominance and unfair business practices that also are bad for consumers? Is that the current argument?

Jamison: That’s the basic argument you hear from people that want to go on the attack against the companies. The other thing they will often add is that these companies are bad for democracy — that somehow the things they do make it hard for governments to be run by the people that they govern.

I think another complaint is that these Big Tech companies are biasing search results or squelching conservative speech on social media. But how is antitrust supposed to solve all these problems? It seems like a lot to ask of this particular tool.

I think you’re exactly right. I would also argue that these aren’t necessarily correct problems. And you wonder if people really believe what they’re saying, because if antitrust could solve all these problems that they perceive, then what we would see would be the US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission using antitrust to correct or change what these companies do. But that’s not what we’re seeing.

What we’re seeing instead are efforts to change the laws so that we can use these agencies to do something that, intellectually, has very little to do with antitrust. So people are hoping that they can attack these companies, remake them, reshape them, and have them do less than they do today.

And I think the critics would argue that the reason they need to change the laws is that antitrust, as it’s currently conceived, isn’t working. They’d argue that antitrust used to mean one thing, then it started meaning a different thing in the late-1970s, and this different thing renders regulators sort of helpless to solve these problems. So how has antitrust changed from the immediate post-war period to the way it is now?

When we first started antitrust, if you look at the political rhetoric, it’s the rhetoric you will see on any particular issue: There are evil entities in the world, and our political heroes are going to correct that. That’s the rhetoric under which the laws were written. Antitrust then was given a lot of energy by Louis Brandeis. He became the force behind it.

Brandeis had a bias against anything large — this bias was also against large governments — because he thought anything large was too big for an intelligent person to be able to run effectively. He thought that businesses and governments should be kept small so that they could be managed.

When was this?

I’d have to look up the exact years, but probably the 1920s and 1930s.

Right. So we’re talking about the pre-war era.

Yes.

And that set in what antitrust was for some decades.

Right. And then, as it became much more of a professional job, you saw the Department of Justice starting to struggle with the idea that anything big is bad. They started seeing that there are some pretty weak foundations here. And that’s when what people call the Chicago school stepped in and said, “Well, if you’re going to have antitrust, it really should be about consumers.”

This is what we call the consumer welfare standard, which over time became adopted. It’s the basic idea that if a government is going to take on a merger, attack a merger, say it shouldn’t be allowed, or to take on a particular business practice, their focus should be on, “Does the business practice harm consumers?” Because after all, that’s what an economy is about. Clear back to Adam Smith, that’s what he wrote about — it’s all about the consumer.

But today, we see people who would really like to go back to the idea that big is bad. They want to loosen the intellectual standards upon which we’ve built our antitrust policies for a number of decades now.

Is the critique that the consumer welfare standard is too narrow — “if a company can’t challenge Google, then consumers are missing out on what that company would produce?” Are they saying the consumer welfare standard needs to be broadened? Or do they think that it doesn’t even work on its own terms?

The primary argument is that it’s too narrow. So you’ll see people arguing that we should be protecting competition, whatever that means, or we should be protecting competitors. We know what that means, and we know that can take us down the road Europe is on, where you’re protecting companies that aren’t serving customers very well. Some will even go so far as to argue that we’re not protecting consumers in other markets. They think there are cascading effects. But this, to the extent that it benefits consumers, can be captured in today’s laws.

What you see from people who argue that today’s antitrust is failing us are studies that try to show that companies today are bigger than they used to be and that this is a failing of antitrust. But it’s a tautological argument. It’s arguing, “Well, since we now have bigger companies, that means antitrust has failed and therefore antitrust should attack big companies.” They’ve simply gone in a circle. They’ve not shown that customers are harmed. It’s simply showing that the standard they would like to have (“big is bad”) is not being addressed under current laws, which is exactly right.

Well, certainly there must be some people trying to show harms, whether it’s suppression of speech, social media addiction, or undermining democracy. So is there a search for a new set of harms that would justify either changing laws or changing our approach to antitrust?

I think that’s fair. Especially on the more conservative side, people’s concerns are about their speech being unfairly treated with different standards than their political rivals. So certainly, there are people looking for that, but that’s not an antitrust issue.

I’d be hard-pressed to try to understand how changing a company, breaking up a company, or changing its normal business practices would result in more conservative speech rising to the top than we have today. There may be an issue in what is edited or not edited on the social media platforms, but changing the market structure is not going to change that, in my opinion.

So to some extent, is antitrust sort of a solution in search of an appropriate problem?

There’s some of that, but I think the people who have latched on to breaking up and controlling companies really do believe that it’s a good end in and of itself.

Take a look at everything that’s going on in the information technology industries, starting clear back with net neutrality — the wanting to declare internet service providers and some of the content providers to be public utilities or common carriers. And then you see what people are saying and trying to do with antitrust and what they would like to do with Section 230, which is about the liability for content moderation. These efforts are about trying to create a neutral stack of services and technologies that bring a service to market that does not use any of the intelligence or the information that could be brought to bear — to make the services good. This means that they come under political or government control rather than the control of consumers. It seems to me that there are people who truly believe that’s the kind of world we want to have.

Some people look at Google and say, “Everybody I know uses Google search. 80 or 90 percent of all searches are done via Google. You can’t even imagine somebody getting venture capital financing to challenge Google. They’re dominating the market. How can that not be a case for government action?”

So there are two things there. First, if you look at the research on how consumers view the market for search (it’s not really a market, that’s a little bit more complicated, but let’s call it that for simplicity), there are other companies involved — Microsoft and Yahoo, for example, and a few other small ones. And if you look at how consumers view Google versus the rivals, the consumers rank Google much higher in terms of satisfaction than they do the rivals. And so this really is consumer choice. That’s something that I think is lost on a lot of people.

When they talk about how big Facebook is or how big Amazon is, I think it’s important to understand that none of these companies did anything to get this large except produce services that a lot of consumers want. Amazon is as big as it is because you and I order products from it, rather than ordering them from Walmart or someplace else. Google is as large as it is because you and I use Google instead of perhaps Bing or Yahoo, although we might use those from time to time just to see if we like the results better. Facebook is as large as it is because 2 billion people in the world said, “I want to be on Facebook.” None of these companies had any coercive ability to get this large, other than doing something really, really well.

The other thing to keep in mind: In these kinds of markets, we don’t really want someone to be another Google. It might be nice for someone to be another Google, but what we really want is someone to create the next ecosystem and the next generation of products. It’s competition for the next market. This is why we see Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon investing heavily in things like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented virtual reality, and quantum computing. They’re searching for what’s going to happen next. And that’s where the real competition is. It’s not to duplicate something someone else has already done — that is, indeed, hard to collect capital for. The real excitement is in what’s going to replace these particular companies’ services.

Should I be bothered that, for instance, Facebook owns three big social media companies: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp? Is there a problem with this that would somehow be solved if those were all separate companies?

You would look at it as a problem if you had a large Instagram, a large Facebook, and a large WhatsApp proposing to merge. But that’s not where we were. What we had was a startup called Instagram that had a really cool idea. They had a much better picture-sharing technology than Facebook did. And Facebook said, “We can do something with that. We can make that a successful business.” Similarly, WhatsApp did not have a real revenue-generating model — and Instagram did not have a great one either — but Facebook did. And so it was able to take those two businesses and turn them into a much more successful business.

As a bit of a digression, that is something that is often missed by people when they start worrying about mergers and acquisitions in this space. There are basically three steps to making a successful company: One, you have to have the idea; two, you have to turn that idea into a product; and three, you have to turn it into a business which has the marketing, the cashflow management, working with investors, legal issues, etc.

It’s very rare for some small startup to be able to get through all three of those phases. But a lot of people can get through the first two, and then it’s optimal — for consumers and everyone else — for them to sell to someone who knows how to run the business. And that’s effectively what happened with Instagram and WhatsApp being purchased by Facebook. Facebook could run a business, and these companies had not yet gotten to that point.

Under the proposed Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, you must prove that a company does not “constitute nascent or potential competition” to acquire it. So that sounds to me like Facebook’s purchase of Instagram would not be allowed under this particular act. Is that right?

I think you’re exactly right. In fact, it would never happen. Because they’re saying, “Prove to me that this future will never occur.” How do you do that? You can’t prove that. So what it does is cut off the future value of startup businesses.

And as I talk with entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, they’re all telling me that there’ll be fewer startups under that kind of a scenario. Because being purchased by someone who has a successful business model is a really good future for a lot of people who have bright ideas and can actually engineer a product but don’t want to become head of HR. They don’t want to become the head of marketing, and they don’t want to become someone who’s in charge of large operations. They need a future where they can take what they’ve created, sell it, and then go create another future.

To me, that scenario is an example of how the people arguing for more regulations seem to have a very loose grasp on the business world. They may understand antitrust law and the history of regulation, but they don’t really know business.

For instance, they will point to an established company copying some feature that maybe an upstart is doing and they’ll say, “Well there you go. That’s non-competitive!” Well, that’s happened throughout business history, where somebody comes up with a feature and someone else tries to duplicate it. And maybe they’ll be successful. Oftentimes, they’re not successful because the company originally coming up with that feature just does it a lot better.

So this lack of understanding of how business operates — and has always operated — pops up quite a bit.

I think you’re exactly right on that. And there are two things that I would point out to people.

First, if you look at the history of pretty much any innovation, you’re going to find a lot of incremental steps along the way, done by different people. And if you outlaw that, very few products are going to make it to market. Chances are, a lot of people listening to this podcast are doing so on a computer with a graphics interface. Well, that was created, as I understand the history, by Xerox back in its PARC lab. And Steve Jobs saw it and said, “I can do that a little bit better.” Xerox wasn’t going to take it to market. So he tried to, and he did a really nice job. And Microsoft saw that and said, “Oh, we can do that even better,” and so they created Windows. There you have competition between these two systems.

And that’s how we got to where we are today — people using other people’s ideas. Android built off of the iPhone. And the iPhone built off of things that Sony was doing. There’s a lot of steps along the way. And if we say, “You’re not allowed to do that,” then we’re going to kill a lot of innovations because no one’s going to create things out of whole cloth.

The other thing to keep in mind is that people tend to look at what someone else does and think it’s very simple to understand. We see our own lives, and we think they’re really complicated. We look to somebody else’s life and say, “We know exactly what they should do.” And there’s a bit of hubris that goes on in antitrust, where lawyers who’ve never run a business in their lives and never will — judges and economists, same situation — are trying to decide what business should look like and which businesses are actually viable.

And it’s the latter part that’s maybe the most dangerous, because if you study the history of businesses, a lot of great ideas fail because of a twist in the business that just didn’t work. Look at the platform markets — there are whole books written about all the platform markets that have failed. And the differences between those companies and Facebook are actually fairly small, but it’s that small change that matters greatly. And that is oftentimes lost on the people who think they can design businesses and markets out of whole cloth.

You’ve referenced other companies in the past which maybe at the time seemed dominant, but didn’t prove to be that way — Yahoo and Nokia, for instance. But today’s tech companies have been big for a while now, and they’re getting bigger. Is there something about the Big Tech leaders today that is just quantitatively different from those other examples I just cited, meaning they need to be treated differently? Are today’s leaders so big, so much a part of our lives, or worth so much money that they aren’t vulnerable in a way Yahoo or MySpace was?

There are three things I would keep in mind there. One is that, as we’ve looked at the companies that have fallen along the wayside, they are all companies that were in a service area that some of today’s tech companies are in, and today’s tech companies just did it better. And that’s what we would expect to see: Someone starts a market, and they create new products in it. Someone else creates something even better. Then eventually, you get about as good as that product is going to get. That’s how automobiles, farm equipment, etc. all kind of developed. That’s what we’d expect this industry, too. So the fact that Google has lasted longer than Yahoo is not a concern.

What we actually do see in these companies is a very dynamic system — one where it’s fairly easy for them to be set up to fail. I was really struck by the book that George Gilder released a few years ago, Life After Google, where he talked about the fragility of their particular business models and how they’re very narrowly focused and are missing a lot of value that could be created. And so it’s about time for them to fall to something else.

One of the things that Gilder talks about is their heavy reliance upon artificial intelligence, but it’s a very narrow view of artificial intelligence. You’ll hear people say, “Well, the reason that Facebook and Google are so big is because they have data that nobody else has.” But that’s saying that this big-data artificial intelligence is the way AI will work in the future. And that’s certainly not true.

One thing I try to point out to people: If you look at the AlphaGo artificial intelligence that beat the world champion Go player, the AlphaGo computer burns about 170 kilowatts of electricity. The human mind playing Go consumes about 1/50,000 of a percent of that much electricity. So there’s a lot more to intelligence than what we’re doing today, but these companies are tied up in today’s artificial intelligence. And as soon as someone says, “Oh, I can do that better,” that opens the door to create the next ecosystem.

When I’ve been looking at the politics of this issue, at least for a while, the shorthand thing I would say is that folks on the left view this as a corporate power issue, an inequality issue, and a democracy issue. People on the right view it as a speech suppression issue. And therefore, it was going to be hard for any of these legislative efforts to really come to fruition because there was just no way the two sides were going to come together to get anything done because their diagnoses were just very different.

Do you think the two sides will come together on this? Do you think the more severe remedies — preventing Big Tech companies from acquiring another company or actually splitting them up — could happen any time soon in a reasonable scenario?

In normal times, I would say it’d be unlikely, but we’re not quite in normal times right now. We’re in a time where Democrats control the House and have 50 votes in the Senate. And if you allow the vice president to then break the tie, Democrats can kind of do what they would like to do in this particular situation. And so you might see legislation actually pass. Democrats may not need any Republicans at all.

But if you say, “Okay, both the left and the right have agreed to dislike tech. And so the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” that holds until you start talking about what happens next. And in legislation, you have to talk about what happens next. That’s where significant disagreements start happening. So I’m not sure we’ll get much bipartisanship here, because in the after-we-attack-Big-Tech world, they probably have fairly different views of that.

And what about on the regulatory side of things, where perhaps you’re seeing a bit of a philosophical change — certainly on the left, where you could see maybe the FTC is more aggressive?

We do see that. I don’t know how Lina Khan, the new chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, will conduct herself. I don’t know if she’ll take the things she’s written and the things that she worked on when she was on the House staff and make them her agenda. Sometimes people change their agendas when they get into different roles in government.

But certainly, the ideology that government should control these companies and markets is present there. So if we were to see that — plus a Federal Communications Commission with five commissioners, three of which would be Democrats and would tilt pretty far towards control — we would probably see a lot of political control of the content markets and the underlying networks as well.

My guest today has been Mark Jamison. Mark, thanks for coming on the podcast.

It’s been my pleasure. Thank you.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Mark Jamison is the director and Gunter Professor of the Public Utility Research Center at the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business and a visiting scholar at AEI.

