Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 16:49 Hits: 0

More than 100 countries on Thursday issued a statement in support of international tax framework that includes a global minimum corporate tax, a top priority for the Biden administration.The statement from 130 countries participating in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/561147-130-countries-announce-support-for-global-minimum-tax