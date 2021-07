Articles

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday projected the U.S. deficit to reach $3 trillion in 2021 and average $1 trillion per year over the next decade.The new forecast released by the nonpartisan budget scorekeeper for ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/561170-us-deficit-to-hit-3-trillion-in-2021-cbo