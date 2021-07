Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 17:29 Hits: 4

Minimum wage workers in various parts of the country got a pay increase Thursday, the first day of the new fiscal year for most state and local governments.The pay raises come just months after Congress failed to raise the $7.25 federal minimum wage...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561360-these-cities-and-states-just-raised-their-minimum-wage