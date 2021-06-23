Falsifying the ‘future-proof fiber’ fiction

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

By Bronwyn Howell

President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan prioritizes “building ‘future proof’ broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas so that we finally reach 100 percent high-speed broadband coverage.” Many considered this an imperative to spend the funds on fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections. Former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler, for example, recently testified that future-proofing implied 1-gigabit-per-second speeds and a “fiber-first” policy.

via Twenty20

The shibboleth that fiber is “future-proof” — rendering fiber local access networks the only option for governments seeking to subsidize broadband network infrastructure — has a long pedigree. It seemingly originated in the early 2000s when South Korea, with its strongly government-backed FTTH network, was light-years ahead of other developed countries in metrics such as broadband connections per capita and subscribers’ average download speeds. The future-proof rhetoric was widely repeated in support of Australia and New Zealand’s government subsidy plans later that decade. Indeed, when Australia’s gargantuan fiber-first National Broadband Network was scaled down to a more modest multiple technology network (MTN) in 2014, commentators were outraged, convinced that the MTN would condemn Australia to the internet version of the Dark Ages. It is also frequently cited when extolling US municipal exemplars such as Chattanooga.

But is fiber — and more precisely, fiber-optic “last mile” connections into residences — really future-proof? For something to be future-proof, it must retain value into the distant future and not become obsolete. Arguably, in a technologically dynamic environment such as telecommunications, there is no such thing as future-proof, as nobody can predict the future (except when future environments are strictly controlled so only predetermined paths are permitted). Who, for example, would have wagered 30 years ago on copper-based switched voice telephony becoming a doomed business, or that personalized streaming would overtake broadcast television?

To be sure, fiber plays an essential role in broadband networks’ “middle mile,” connecting curbside boxes, mobile towers, wireless base stations, commercial locations, and multi-dwelling buildings to internet exchanges. Fiber has gradually crept closer to the end consumer, notably as curbside boxes and wireless systems have become positioned farther from exchanges. But this is different from requiring that all last mile connections from boxes to consumers’ homes (“drops”) are also fiber, or that these fiber connections are future-proof.

The main argument for FTTH connections being future-proof is that the connections are capable of very fast transmissions and moving huge amounts of data. (Hence why the fiber “middle mile” is creeping ever closer to households as these vast data troves must be transmitted to and from the internet.) Fiber can also be specified to handle equal volumes and speeds for upstream and downstream (i.e., “symmetric”) traffic. (Although as data volumes have burgeoned, downstream volumes continue exceeding upstream volumes by roughly the same ratio.)

However, FTTH connections are costly to install since trenches must be dug and/or ducts be commissioned into all premises. And the first thing most households do with a new FTTH connection is install a Wi-Fi device to wirelessly connect numerous devices — including televisions, sound systems, heating controllers, and refrigerators. Practically nothing in a modern household apart from the Wi-Fi device is connected physically to the fiber entering the premises. Even home computers — once connected to the modem via Ethernet cables — are now wireless.

As the amount of devices and data generated have multiplied, fixed connections to them have diminished. The future of connectivity in the last mile is increasingly wireless (and for the most part, mobile). Why be tied to a wire when not necessary, even if it is arguably even more efficient? The capability of wireless connections has far outpaced improvements in fiber technology. The reality is that soon-to be-deployed 5G networks can deliver speeds and handle data volumes comparable to the vast majority of current FTTH connections. Meanwhile, the number of residential applications and devices necessitating the speeds and volumes possible over FTTH connections has not materialized.

Consequently, it must be asked whether existing FTTH connections face threats of obsolescence in the last mile, as wireless connections now provide credible competition — especially in high-cost areas with lower population densities. Rather than paying large digging and ducting sums, perhaps deploying more mobile and fixed wireless base stations is more cost-effective.

This future is already a reality in New Zealand. Despite its nationwide government-subsidized FTTH network, fixed wireless connections are growing rapidly, and its three mobile operators have 5G strategies predicated on competing head-on with fiber in the residential broadband market. Consequently, the business case for the government-subsidized networks is facing real stresses. Whereas initial projections saw all residential connections being fiber, operators are targeting between 30 and 40 percent of these connections being wireless by 2023.

Perhaps policymakers should exhibit some humility and acknowledge that rhetoric about future-proof fiber does not reflect the industry’s realities and current evolution.

The post Falsifying the ‘future-proof fiber’ fiction appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/falsifying-the-future-proof-fiber-fiction/