Joe Biden and Congress make wasteful proposals for closing the digital divide

Published on Monday, 28 June 2021

By Mark Jamison

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the value of broadband for education, healthcare, working remotely, and the like. It also highlighted gaps in broadband connectivity between well-served locations and areas that either have inadequate broadband or lack it altogether. This situation has naturally captured the attention of policymakers.

Before the pandemic, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had already taken significant steps to fill the broadband gap, providing nearly $10 billion since 2018 (to be spent over 10 years) to connect about 5.9 million locations to broadband and allocating an additional $9 billion to bring 5G wireless to rural areas. During the pandemic, the FCC provided $3.2 billion to help households afford internet connections, and $7.17 billion to equip schools and libraries with computers, broadband, and networking facilities. 2.3 million households signed up for the affordability assistance, and the commission will begin receiving applications for the school and library funds tomorrow.

The Joe Biden administration and some members of Congress are getting into the act too. Biden’s infrastructure proposalincludes $100 billion ($65 billion after some negotiations) to provide broadband to everyone in the US. The plan focuses on nonprofits, co-ops, cities, and governing bodies on tribal lands becoming broadband providers. Sens. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Angus King (I-ME) have also proposed providing $40 billion in state grants for broadband deployment.

These are all big numbers and impressive promises, but bridging the broadband gap isn’t easy. In awarding subsidies for rural broadband deployment, the FCC recognized building out significant broadband facilities can take up to 10 years. And before money from Biden and Congress can begin flowing, they need to determine the geographic locations of these broadband gaps.

Figuring out where the broadband gaps are is no small task. The FCC has mapped these gaps, though its maps are rightly criticized for relying on industry-reported data — which are inherently incomplete —and aggregating at too high of a level, which overstates the amount of broadband in a given location. (For example, if one household on an otherwise unconnected block has broadband, existing maps would indicate the entire block does as well.) The Broadband DATA Act, passed last year, directs the FCC to upgrade its maps, but this, too, takes time — both for the actual work and for bureaucratic snafus such as the ones experienced in the Barack Obama administration’s mapping effort.

In the meantime, other organizations have taken on the mapping challenge. Ookla has begun using its broadband speed test data to identify broadband gaps. The state of Georgia concluded a detailed mapping exercise just two years ago. And the National Telecommunications and Information Administration this month launched an initiative to pull these disparate efforts into a single map.

Improved mapping will be helpful, but the biggest challenges for broadband deployment will be politics and lack of knowledge. The Biden and Bennet-Portman-King efforts offer the largest dollar amounts but are doomed to waste much if not all of the money. Both efforts depend on politics to deliver dollars, and as I have written before, political allocation of broadband dollars has always resulted in the money being used for political favors rather than additional broadband. Both efforts encourage governments to be broadband providers and compete with private providers that depend upon government permits, taxes, and other regulations. It would be rare for a government not to favor its own broadband operations over those of private competitors.

Lack of knowledge is a problem affecting all plans. Despite years of efforts to close the digital divide, almost no research has been done as to why people who can buy broadband choose not to. This is a significant failing. The Biden and Bennet-Portman-King plans assume the adoption problem is about affordability, but thestudiesthat do exist find that price has not been a primary barrier to adoption, and that targeted efforts by private broadband providers have been best at encouraging adoption.

The most effective approach for filling the broadband gap would be to add money to the FCC’s process for allocating funding. Its subsidy auctions are transparent and economic and hold money recipients accountable for their results. Using the FCC should effectively eliminate political waste and provide the best economic incentives.

Congress could also fund the FCC to fill the knowledge gap. The agency’s Office of Economics and Analytics has talented economists who can work with other social scientists — perhaps even some from universities and think tanks — to identify remaining barriers to broadband adoption. Some households may correctly believe they are better off without broadband. But if the problems are lack of understanding, lack of training, or similar challenges, as some studies find, those can be overcome.

