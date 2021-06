Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 14:46 Hits: 0

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced a one-month extension to the nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.The eviction moratorium, which was set to expire this month, will...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/560035-cdc-extends-eviction-moratorium-through-july