US-China: Breaking up is hard to do — just ask Wall Street

By Claude Barfield

China’s leaders may not adhere to the principles of market capitalism, but they have a sophisticated knowledge of its political economy vulnerabilities. Thus, pursuing predatory state capitalism in key technology sectors, Beijing has thrown open strategic elements of its financial sectors. Western banking and investment firms have responded in good capitalist fashion by rushing to tap the huge savings and investment resources of China’s billionaires and growing middle class. As Beijing calculated, this is creating a solid phalanx of Western economic interests pressing to tamp down rising security, economic, and political tensions between Washington and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s increasingly assertive authoritarianism.

The procession of financial and investment linkages between Chinese firms and investors and US and foreign investment capitalists is proceeding apace. Goldman Sachs has recently announced a wealth management partnership with the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Not to be outdone, Blackrock has announced that it received permission to establish a wealth management partnership with the China Construction Bank, while JPMorgan Asset Management is investing $415 million in China Merchants Bank’s wealth unit. JPMorgan also plans to independently sell mutual funds in China.

US firms are not alone: European asset management firms, though not so large, are likewise planning to tap the China savings market (viz., France’s Amundi and Britain’s Schroders). An estimated 20 global investment firms are planning to set up fund management firms or create private equity funds with Chinese entities. The pot of gold is a pool of savings and deposits worth almost $19 trillion, but this is expected to expand rapidly in future years.

The financial payoffs are potentially abundant, even staggering, for Western financiers. But for both economic and geopolitical reasons, this pot of gold may turn out to be fool’s gold.

First, Chinese Communist Party leaders have a well-documented history of luring Western investors and manufacturing firms into areas where the country is weak, then shifting policy to favor local firms and downsize foreign competitors. As one equity analyst has warned: “In China, the rules and attitudes can change overnight.”

Beyond competitive vicissitudes, US-China relations and the larger geopolitical landscape are darkening rapidly. President Joe Biden has signaled that his administration will continue and even increase retaliation against a raft of alleged Chinese anticompetitive, human rights, and security threats to the US and its allies. On the international investment and financial fronts, he recently increased the number of Chinese firms off-limits for US investors — and his administration has promised to add further names to this list in the future in a “broader sweep” to counter China’s “actions that are against our interests and our values.” All told, including bans inherited from the Donald Trump administration, hundreds of Chinese firms have been swept into the anti-investment net.

China is responding in kind. A new Chinese data security law more tightlyregulates data flows, with harsh penalties and the possibility of shutdown for Chinese and foreign firms who allow data to leave the country without permission from regulators.

Last week, China upped the ante by passing the Anti–Foreign Sanctions Law, allowing Chinese officials to retaliate against foreign firms who bow to the terms of foreign (largely US) sanctions against Chinese firms. As usual, the language is sweeping, and it is unclear how it will be interpreted. But it has already sent a “chill” through foreign companies operating on the Chinese mainland.

All of this portends a rocky future for Wall Street’s highly ambitious investment agenda. Some time ago, the Biden administration’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan queried in a Foreign Policy essay, “Why . . . should it be a U.S. negotiating priority to open China’s financial system for Goldman Sachs?” Good question, Jake. What’s your answer now that you and President Biden have the investment reins?

