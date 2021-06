Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 20:02 Hits: 4

The House on Thursday passed a bill to repeal a rule meant to clarify who bears responsibility for loans issued through arrangements between banks and non-bank lenders.Lawmakers voted 218-210 to pass a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/560120-house-passes-bill-to-repeal-occ-true-lender-rule