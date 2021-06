Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:43 Hits: 0

Housing prices rose more than 20 percent in the 12 months leading into May, according to data released Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), setting a new annual record.The median sale price for existing homes in May rose 23.6...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/559591-housing-prices-rose-236-percent-annually-in-may-setting-new-record