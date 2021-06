Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 14:52 Hits: 2

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) can be fired by the president for any reason.The court held in Collins v. Yellen that a provision protecting the FHFA director from being fired for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/559805-supreme-court-strikes-down-fhfa-directors-firing-protection