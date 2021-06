Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 19:22 Hits: 2

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen implored lawmakers Wednesday to suspend the legal limit on how much debt the U.S. can owe before it kicks back in on Aug. 1, warning that failure to do so would be “unthinkable” and “have absolutely catastrophic...

