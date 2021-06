Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 20:06 Hits: 4

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday indicated that he is open to making changes to the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction.In an interview on MSNBC, Sanders said he thinks lawmakers should make changes that help middle-class...

