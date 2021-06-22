Heading back down the ACA legal memories hole

Articles

By Thomas P. Miller

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court issued its latest “Get Out of Jail” pass to the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Although the health care law never was in serious jeopardy from a legal challenge in California et al. v. Texas et al., a 7-2 majority decided to quickly dispose of it on lack of standing (jurisdictional) grounds. This should have come as no surprise to careful observers, but perhaps less noted in its passing was the recurring pattern in ACA matters of legal memories that are short, selective, and seasonally adjusted.

This particular litigation displayed a full 180-degree reversal by ACA proponents on just how essential the individual mandate ever was to the law’s overall plan. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act had eliminated any taxes, or penalties, from the remaining hortatory mandate. It turned out be no problem for further ACA enrollment, given the continued presence of generous coverage subsidies. No apologies for insisting on the irreplaceability of the mandate were offered.

Similarly, the selective retightening of legal standing requirements in this case ran counter to the Court’s more permissive treatment in other recent cases brought by plaintiffs coming from the other side of the street, as Justice Alito’s dissent (pp. 3–4) highlighted. Unfortunately, the plaintiffs’ lawyers briefing this challenge did a far less thorough job than Alito, allowing several other conservative-leaning justices a more convenient exit door that bypassed other legal issues.

Winners get to overlook, or rewrite, the uncomfortable contradictions and lesser blemishes of legislative and legal history that fade away over time. Consider two other “never mind” examples from an ample array of recent ACA revisionist contortions.

Remember the initial outcries in anticipation of the Trump administration’s decision to stop periodic reimbursement payments to ACA-participating insurers to cost-sharing reduction subsidies (CSRS), arguably because they had never been appropriated by Congress? Shortly after ACA advocates fell short in early legal challenges to that move, they quickly discovered the (over)compensating benefits of so-called “silver loading” of premiums for certain kinds of exchange plans. That practice, with the assistance of state insurance regulators, mined the tax code to inflate federal premium tax credits, enable most participating insurers to do better financially, and actually subsidize most purchasers of exchange plans more generously than before. Aside from unorganized and unidentified federal taxpayers, just about everyone else could go home happier during the early years of higher silver-loaded premiums. Indeed, some ACA advocates even argued against restoring CSRS payments if it would derail further silver loading. (Ironically, those stances shifted again once ACA silver plan premiums began to drop in 2020). ACA exchange insurers continue to seek double-dipping subsidies, without any damages offsets, at the Supreme Court after winning their initial claims at the appellate level.

More recently, renewed calls to fix the so-called “family glitch” have advocated another new regulatory reinterpretation, rather than a legislative solution. The issue involves the definition of “affordability” that controls eligibility for premium tax credits for ACA exchange coverage. An older IRS ruling determined that dependents of employees already offered employer coverage must be held to the same affordability standard as the employee — one based on the affordability of the latter’s individual-only plan premium relative to the family’s income. Although the original IRS reasoning was complicated and somewhat off the mark, the underlying applicable statutory language remains quite clear — if one actually bothers to read 26 US Code section 36B(c)(2)(C)(i)(II), which defines the coverage month for affordable minimum essential coverage for employee dependents. Or one can review the underlying ACA provisions that lead to the same conclusion in section 1401(c)(2)(C) of the statute, or other similar provisions in ACA sections 1401(c)(1)(D) and 1401(c)(2)(B)(1) — and arguably even in section 1401(c)(1)(C)(iii).

The above twists and turns in the original ACA statute are not atypical of the poorly-drafted law that had to operate within the substantial political and budgetary constraints of the time. Although this aspect of the law might not have been as generous as some wish, it has never been successfully amended or overturned in subsequent sessions of Congress. Under the standard rules of law, the IRS and other federal administrators remain bound by what the law provides.

A far simpler “field theory” provides a better unifying explanation for these and other ACA mutations: Whatever mechanism can deliver more federal dollars to the program’s health care coverage will be attempted and advanced, one way or another. When sufficient political support to accomplish this objective through Congress remains lacking, the resort to regulatory and other administrative routes to the same ends provides an irresistible force. Other countervailing considerations or tradeoffs pose limited barriers to that larger imperative and the interest group coalitions benefitting from it. Unless and until ACA skeptics can advance better ways to achieve more attractive, alternative goals — or new political fights favor a different balance between winners and losers — the more movable objects of mere legal objections will continue to yield, grudgingly but repeatedly.

Thomas Miller is the author of the upcoming AEI report, “Infinity War at the Health Law Fight Club.”

