Will the end of the pandemic mean the rise of the robots?

Published on Monday, 21 June 2021

By James Pethokoukis

If business has been using the COVID-19 pandemic as opportunity (or maybe cover) for a massive automation binge, how come there are a record 9.3 million job openings? It’s a data point that suggests now may be a bad time for tech worriers to revive their “robots are taking all the jobs or soon will be” argument. You might recall that advances in AI and robots, as well as the slow post-financial crisis recovery, gave the notion a 2010s revival — even helping fuel the dark-horse presidential candidacy of Andrew Yang, now running for New York City mayor.

Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City holds a campaign event in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Inconveniently for those pushing that thesis back then, the US labor market persisted in creating lots of new jobs. Heading into the pandemic, the jobless rate was hovering at a half-century low, and wages were rising at a decent rate, especially on the lower end.

Yet the argument is again being offered. “Economists have confidently asserted that a wave of job-killing robots was sweeping the labour market,” notes The Economist. “[Yet the] automation debate is heavy on speculation and anecdote. It is light on evidence. . . . [Indeed], the enduring fear of the march of the machines is not really the result of a dispassionate analysis of the evidence. It could hardly be so, when centuries of technological improvement have never led to widespread structural unemployment.”

What does seem to have more basis in fact is at least some workers using technology to make themselves more productive through what Goldman Sachs calls the “digitization of the workplace,” including working from home. The report relies, in part, on April 2021 research from Jose Maria Barrero, Nicholas Bloom, and Steven J. Davis:

We also estimate that higher levels of WFH will boost productivity by about 4.8 percent. Over half of this productivity gain reflects the savings in commuting time afforded by WFH. These true productivity gains will go largely unrecorded in conventional productivity statistics, because they do not encompass the effects of reduced commuting time. Indeed, when we mimic the conventional approach, we estimate a comparatively paltry 1.0 percent productivity boost from higher WFH levels in the post-pandemic economy.

