5 questions for Elizabeth Kolbert on geoengineering, CRISPR, and modern environmentalism

By James Pethokoukis and Elizabeth Kolbert

How viable are projects to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or combat invasive species via gene-editing? And what do these efforts say about the current state of the environment — and the environmentalist movement? I recently discussed these questions and more with Elizabeth Kolbert.

Elizabeth is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer at The New Yorker, as well as the author of several books, the most recent of which is Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future, released this past February.

Pethokoukis: Does the rise of geoengineering interest signal that humanity now needs to be less risk-averse and intervene more in the natural world?

Kolbert: Geoengineering involves many different technologies. On the one hand is carbon dioxide removal. And on the other hand, there are solar geoengineering techniques of literally blocking sunlight from hitting the Earth. Even carbon dioxide removal is still controversial in many ways, but I do think it’s going to be increasingly discussed and tried, simply because we really need it.

It’s already built into the scenarios provided by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. All of their scenarios where we hold warming below 1.5 degrees already have negative emissions (getting CO2 out of the air) built into them, as do the vast majority of the 2 degrees scenarios. So this is one of those weird cases where we’ve come to rely on technologies before we know how to put them into practice, because we’ve really jammed ourselves up.

A facility for capturing CO2 from air of Swiss Climeworks AG is placed on the roof of a waste incinerating plant in Hinwil, Switzerland July 18, 2017. Picture taken July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Many environmentalists focus on the need to use less energy in our everyday lives. But I’m skeptical about people accepting big lifestyle changes or slower growth. In light of these geoengineering possibilities, would those other changes matter in the long run?

What’s going to matter is changing our energy systems — switching out carbon-emitting energies for non-carbon energy — and reaching net-zero emissions, which is really fundamental to dealing with climate change. I can’t stress that enough: If we don’t reach net-zero emissions, the climate is going to keep warming in perpetuity. That’s extremely dangerous to contemplate.

So one can be skeptical of whether people want to change their lives. And certainly, I think that we haven’t shown a great appetite for that. But change is coming at us. There’s no getting around that — if we just decide we don’t want to change our energy systems at all, we’re going to face different massive changes.

Even geoengineering researchers believe we need to reduce our emissions. Because if you just continue to let emissions grow, then the amount of geoengineering you have to do — for instance, the amount of sunlight you have to block — also grows. That’s not a tenable situation. So geoengineering is something that we could potentially use to buy some more time, but the ultimate goal has to be reducing emissions.

The book isn’t just about geoengineering. What are some other examples of efforts to adapt the natural world?

The Chicago River used to flow into Lake Michigan, and Chicago basically used the river as its sewage system — meaning it was pouring its sewage into Lake Michigan. So at the turn of the 20th century, the Chicago River was reversed through an amazing construction project. And in the process, they ended up connecting the Great Lakes and the Mississippi systems, which were previously distinct. As a result, the Asian carp invasive species began moving up the Mississippi towards the Great Lakes. In response, the Army Corps of Engineers actually electrified part of the Chicago River to try to discourage invasive species from crossing from one base into the other.

That’s one example. There’s also CRISPR, this revolutionary gene-editing technique that raises the question: Are we going to start tweaking the genomes of creatures in an effort to protect them against the extinction threats that we ourselves have introduced? That conservation is on the horizon.

How significant of a technology is CRISPR? We’re still in its early days, but where might it take us?

It’s very significant. CRISPR makes gene-editing so much cheaper and easier. Any high school kid can basically use it, with the right tools. So there are a lot of potential dangers here. And people in the bio-weaponry world are extremely concerned about what you can now cook up — potentially much more easily than before. What could you do if you had evil intentions? That’s a very scary thing.

There’s also the question of using CRISPR for good. Are we going to start letting genetically modified organisms out of research facilities and into the world? Because nowadays, you can gene-edit animals to contain what’s called a “gene drive” — a trait that gets passed down from generation to generation basically a hundred percent of the time. It’s an incredibly powerful technology. For example, you could use it to create mosquitoes that pass on some trait that makes them unable to reproduce. The trait would be passed that on from generation to generation until you had gotten rid of a whole population — or potentially a whole species. This opens up vistas of human intervention that are either heartening (if you want to get rid of malaria-carrying mosquitoes) or terrifying.

What do you want policymakers to do? Who is making these decisions about whether we let out the gene-modified mosquitoes? And who should be making these decisions?

One message in the book is that we don’t really have the institutions to make these decisions. We tend to go at things kind of willy-nilly. And when you think about it, who could make those decisions when the mosquitoes aren’t going to necessarily stay within the borders of one country, right? So you need transnational decision-making. But we’re not very good at that. This means some of these technologies may get stopped in their tracks because we simply can’t agree. Or one country might decide to go ahead — in which case your mosquitoes might also be eliminated because of someone’s decision in another country.

This raises, I think, the most profound questions about our ability — as an incredibly clever species — to manage our own inventions. There is definitely a Dr. Frankenstein quality here.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Elizabeth Kolbert is a Pulitzer Prize-winning staff writer at The New Yorker.

