Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 18:14 Hits: 3

Federal Reserve officials see economic growth and inflation rising higher in 2021 than they expected earlier this year, according to economic projections released Wednesday.Members of the Fed board and presidents of reserve banks, which together...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/558777-fed-officials-see-gdp-inflation-rising-higher-in-2021