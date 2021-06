Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 13:10 Hits: 3

Prices charged by producers for goods and services rose 5.3 percent in the 12 months leading into May, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department.The producer price index (PPI) for final demand — not parts or components — rose at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/558449-producer-prices-rise-at-fastest-recorded-yearly-rate