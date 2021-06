Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 14:55 Hits: 5

Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said during an event on Wednesday that vaccine policy should be the top economic priority for 2021.“Vaccine policy this year, probably next year, is going to be the most...

