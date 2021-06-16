What lies ahead for Section 230? Highlights from an expert panel discussion

Articles

By Mark Jamison and Daniel Lyons

On May 26, AEI hosted a web event on the future of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. For the discussion, I was joined by AEI’s Daniel Lyons, Duke University’s Matt Perault, and Kate Tummarello of Engine.

Below is an edited and abridged transcript of key highlights from our discussion. You can view the full event on AEI.org and read the full transcript here.

Mark Jamison: Daniel, give us an overview of what Section 230 is and what firms it applies to.

Daniel Lyons: Section 230 provides the legal framework under which much of America’s internet ecosystem operates. It’s comprised of two parts. 230(c)(1) says no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider. This means companies that host user-generated content are not liable for that content. The second piece, 230(c)(2), says no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of any action taken voluntarily or in good faith to restrict access to material that the provider considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, or otherwise objectionable. This would allow Twitter, for example, to voluntarily remove objectionable content without facing legal action by users.

Some people think Section 230 exclusively benefits Big Tech, but it covers any interactive computer service — including entities like local newspapers and Craigslist.

Kate, how important is Section 230 to interactive services, especially smaller ones?

Kate Tummarello: Section 230 is critical — not just for launching a company that relies on user-generated content, but also to attract the initial investment needed to do so. No investor wants to put a couple million dollars into a company if they know those dollars could be funneled right to legal fees from lawsuits on user-generated content. Even if these services are protected under the First Amendment, as some people argue, Section 230 provides clarity that reduces even the threat of litigation, which can be expensive and ruinous — even if the services company would win at trial.

Under current law, it can cost tens of thousands of dollars just to get a lawsuit over user-generated content dismissed. If you remove Section 230, or if your case proceeds despite Section 230, you’re looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees. The average startup does not have hundreds of thousands of dollars — especially not to spend on lawyers’ fees. They’re operating on shoestring budgets, and they’re trying to make the most innovative and exciting stuff. They don’t tend to have huge staffs or huge bank accounts.

So Section 230 is what keeps startups able to host user-generated content and prioritize the needs of their users. It also protects things like comment sections in newspapers, e-commerce sites, messaging services, photo hosting services, and consumer reviews.

Why is Section 230 controversial? It seems like everyone should be happy if it created a wonderful online ecosystem.

Kate Tummarello: I wish. It is very controversial because speech is controversial — especially in a country where we protect speech, including speech that people don’t like.

And even when we’re talking about really specific categories of speech like child sexual abuse material or sex trafficking material, while the worst of it is clear, sometimes we hear stories about filtering technologies catching something like a stay-at-home mom blogger posting a picture of her toddler in a bathing suit. That’s not child sexual abuse material, but it can look like it to the untrained eye — especially the untrained computer eye.

Moderating content is really hard to get right, and it’s really hard to get consensus. Even lawmakers disagree with each other, which we’ve seen often in hearings. Also, tech is an easy punching bag right now. People are unhappy with Big Tech, and that’s trickling down. But my view is that if you make policies in response to some big mistakes from the biggest players, you will end up making it harder for others to operate in this space.

Clockwise from top left: Mark Jamison, Daniel Lyons, Matt Perault, and Kate Tummarello at the May 26, 2021 AEI tech webinar, “What lies ahead for Section 230?”

Matt, Kate just described Congress’ concerns about Section 230. What changes to the law is Congress considering?

Matt Perault: Kate’s last point is exactly right. A lot of congressional reforms have focused on trying to take a big bite out of a small group of companies — primarily Twitter, Facebook, and Google. But the costs of Section 230 reform are likely to be borne by smaller companies. Section 230 is not just about immunity from liability; it’s also about immunity from suit. And as Kate said, even with Section 230, that’s still an expensive proposition.

There are four types of reform. One is outright repeal (pulling Section 230 entirely), which there has been bipartisan support for. President Donald Trump and candidate Joe Biden both supported fully repealing Section 230. A second type is carve-outs. This includes material like sex trafficking content, child sexual exploitation material, terrorism, or civil rights violations.

A third reform category is quid pro quo reforms, in which a platform actually has to earn the liability protections of Section 230. Those would be reforms like the PACT Act, the EARN IT Act, or Facebook’s recent proposal for platforms to earn Section 230 protections by instituting certain operational best practices. Finally, there are Good Samaritan reforms, which target 230(c)(2). These focus on ensuring platforms are more neutral in how they police content.

Daniel, there is some discussion about imposing common carrier–esque obligations on these interactive services. What might this look like, and what are your thoughts?

Daniel Lyons: The idea here is that social media platforms owe some kind of common carrier–like obligation to their users — some sense of equal carriage. It’s an interesting thought experiment, and I think it gets to the concern of some about the power social media companies have to control the flow of information. Our general rule is that businesses are free to contract with or refuse service to anyone, subject to certain norms on nondiscrimination. But there is an exception for certain industries that we call “afflicted by the public interest.” These are firms that have some unique public significance, like transportation companies and telephone service providers.

There are a number of parallels between social media platforms and traditional common carriers: Each carries a good, each has significant market power, and each significantly affects the welfare of its users. But personally, I think the common carriage model doesn’t quite fit for three reasons. One is that social media platforms discriminate by design (i.e., they are not neutral conduits of information like phone companies). They feel more like newspapers than phone companies.

Second, if we required social media companies to post on a common carriage basis, the result could be an environment similar to what we see on the seedy corners of the web. This would reduce differentiation among platforms and degrade their value.

Third, there are free speech concerns. Platforms have certain First Amendment rights to manage their content. So another framework that might work is nondiscrimination law that protects against discrimination on the basis of political identity or political orientation. Here, the big thing we were concerned about historically was discriminatory rates: that the railroad would charge favored shippers one rate and unfavored folks another. And that’s really bizarre to think about in the world of social media where they’re basically giving away the product for free.

To the extent that common carriage would apply, the idea would be something like breathing a lot of life into the good faith clause in Section 230 (c)(2): the idea that you’re not going to take down user content except in accordance with clear principles that are fairly applied to users across the spectrum. And in particular, across the political spectrum, I think, that is where a lot of the heat and light is on this issue.

As to whether or not this would work, I’m not entirely sure because one of the assumptions that goes into the common carrier model is that it’s relatively easy to identify an unfair or discriminatory practice. But when you’re in the business of editorial judgment, it’s really hard to separate an active choice to discriminate against someone because they’re conservative from discrimination against someone because what they said seems wrong. It’s very hard to disaggregate that, and that’s one of the many challenges, I think, when you try to apply a common carrier model to a company whose editorial judgements are a part of their business.

To wrap up, what are the best and worst things Congress could do to Section 230?

Daniel Lyons: I think the worst thing Congress could do is repeal 230 completely. I think we would probably wind up with much less user-generated content and roll back to a pre-YouTube, pre-Facebook model of client-server architecture in which companies produce content that users passively consume. The liability for allowing every Tom, Dick, and Harry to talk on your platform would just become too great.

The best thing that can happen, I think, is a very slow, careful consideration of where there are pockets in which 230’s current liability rules create costs in excess of their benefits. An ideal piece of legislation would target this apolitically.

Matt Perault: I agree on repeal being the worst possibility, particularly because I think this would strengthen the hand of Big Tech companies and make things more difficult for smaller companies. I think targeted reform that takes advantage of Section 230’s existing text would be the best outcome.

Kate Tummarello: The worst would be total repeal, and the best would be a really thoughtful consideration about how opportunities for speech online have benefitted small businesses, marginalized voices, and people who wouldn’t have a chance to speak and distribute their voices. I think making sure that thought is first and foremost when thinking about 230 repeal would go a long way in guiding Congress to a better place.

