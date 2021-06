Articles

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Tuesday ruled that President Biden’s move to freeze border wall funds did not violate budgetary law, angering Republicans.“It is clear that delays in the obligation and expenditure of Department of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/558519-gao-rules-biden-freeze-on-border-wall-funds-legal