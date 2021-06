Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:16 Hits: 4

The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday advanced in bipartisan votes four of President Biden’s nominees for key Treasury Department positions, as the administration seeks to make progress on the president’s economic agenda.The committee advanced...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557850-senate-panel-advances-nominations-for-key-treasury-positions