Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 20:14 Hits: 4

A group of Democrats on Thursday reintroduced legislation to create a "millionaires surtax" after ProPublica earlier this week published a report detailing the taxes of some of the richest Americans.The bill would create a 10 percentage...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557866-democrats-reintroduce-bill-to-create-millionaires-surtax