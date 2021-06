Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 21:20 Hits: 2

New data showing a higher than expected May jump in inflation underscored how a bumpy recovery from the coronavirus recession poses political challenges for President Biden and the Federal Reserve.The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5 percent in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557829-price-spike-triggers-new-political-debate-on-inflation