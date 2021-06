Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 16:31 Hits: 6

Chipotle executives on Tuesday said they raised menu prices by about 4 percent to make up for the company's recent decision to give its workers higher wages. Company CFO Jack Hartung said at the virtual Baird Global Consumer, Technology &...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557555-chipotle-raises-prices-after-worker-wage-increase