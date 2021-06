Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021

Fifty-five companies that didn’t pay any corporate income tax in 2020 shelled out $408 million on lobbying over the past six years, according to a new report from left-leaning watchdog group Public Citizen.The report said corporations...

