Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 15:55 Hits: 5

The World Bank is projecting global growth of 5.6 percent this year, the strongest post-recession recovery seen in 80 years.In a report released Tuesday, theĀ multilateral institution raised its forecast from January, when it was expecting the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557329-world-bank-projects-strongest-post-recession-growth-in-80-years