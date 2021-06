Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 15:43 Hits: 13

It’s a stunning reversal for a brand that once lured the rich and famous willing to pay a premium to live in a building with Trump’s gilded name on it.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/06/04/trump-condo-prices-hit-decade-lows-491905