Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

President Biden regularly fell on the hawkish side of fiscal debates during his decades-long Senate career, often going a step further than other centrist Democrats in his push to rein in deficits and debt.But since taking office this year at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/budget/556410-biden-sheds-hawkish-past-on-deficit-with-debt-laden-budget