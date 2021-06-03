Don’t believe the assumption that federal infrastructure spending will create instant jobs

Articles

By Richard Geddes

By advocating that trillions of dollars be spent on infrastructure as one part of a broader American Jobs Plan, the Biden administration has signaled a strong desire to pass an infrastructure bill focused on job creation. To the extent that such an outlay is motivated by desire for a short-term, job-creating stimulus, it is misguided. Both the nature of infrastructure spending in the United States and recent experience suggest it will fail to achieve such goals.

There are several reasons why infrastructure spending is ill-suited to either short-term job creation or to broader Keynesian-style stimulus, and the federal government’s most recent attempt to use infrastructure as fiscal stimulus through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 offers valuable lessons.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to Vice President Kamala Harris as he meets with a bipartisan group of members of Congress to discuss the American Jobs Plan infrastructure package in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First, infrastructure spending is inherently slower than many other types of spending. There are few, if any, “shovel ready” projects ready to go and just waiting for federal funds. In fact, state and local governments that own, operate, and maintain over 90 percent of American civil infrastructure carefully consider available funding well before project development. That greatly weakens the impact of federal spending on state and local programs. In referring to the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell stated that, “The only thing that went wrong with the infrastructure part of the stimulus in 2009 is that the president had an unrealistic expectation of how fast the money could be spent.”

Second, infrastructure is today a poor short-term job creator. Modern heavy civil construction is capital-intensive, highly sophisticated, and automated. Relatively few, well-trained workers can be highly productive in delivering both new and renovated infrastructure. That is reflected in the relatively small percentage of workers involved in infrastructure today, suggesting a small potential for job-creation benefits. According to March 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the percentage of total nonfarm payroll employees in highway, street, and bridge construction was only 0.24 percent.

Moreover, any employment effects are likely to be delayed. A May 2020 Congressional Research Service report found that, although there was a slight rise in construction employment the year after the 2009 passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, an employment increase was not sustained until 2015. Infrastructure spending thus may not impact economic activity until well after an economic downturn has passed.

Third, state and local governments own much of our civil infrastructure, which complicates federal stimulus-spending efforts. Public owners often reduce their own infrastructure spending in response to expected federal funds. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds were accompanied by a major decline in state and local government spending on infrastructure.

Moreover, federal “maintenance-of-effort” requirements in the 2009 legislation attempted to require states to spend sums already in their infrastructure plans, but they proved to be costly and difficult to enforce. The obvious implication of this organizational and ownership structure is that reduced state and local infrastructure spending will weaken much of the hoped-for stimulus effects.

None of this diminishes the important and profound links between well-maintained and operated infrastructure and long-term economic performance. Infrastructure does support basic underlying services — such as mobility, communications, power, and clean water — that are critical for the functioning of any modern economy.

That is why federal infrastructure policy should be structured to focus on helping state and local asset owners address the endemic problems that inhibit performance and bedevil much of US infrastructure. Those include a massive deferred maintenance backlog, the slow adoption of technology, and a painfully slow environmental permitting process, among others.

To help and sustain the nation’s economic performance by improving the quality of crucial services, the Biden administration should design policies to change how US infrastructure is operated and maintained. As aging facilities are renovated, federal infrastructure spending could, for example, be coupled with policies that encourage state and local owners to adopt design-build-operate-maintain (or DBOM) contracts. Those contracts mandate that renovated infrastructure be placed on a strict maintenance schedule, while requiring owners to be responsible for life-cycle costs. Such contracts would also oblige public owners to adopt better management techniques and the latest technologies by using private-sector skills and capital.

A good start would be to offer a federal bonus for each dollar raised via an asset-recycling program. This would capture existing, but latent, value. Australia, for example, used that approach successfully.

Federal policy should also reform the broken National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. This would improve infrastructure service quality by eliminating NEPA-related delays which have become legendary. Currently, project permitting routinely takes a decade. NEPA needlessly raises the cost of infrastructure renovations through time delays which deprive Americans of critical infrastructure services.

There are many solid reasons to focus on addressing America’s infrastructure challenges. Short-term job creation is not among them.

