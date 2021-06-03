5 questions for Richard Geddes on how to improve US infrastructure policy

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Richard Geddes

How can policymakers ensure that US infrastructure receives regular maintenance? What can the private sector’s role be in optimizing infrastructure? And how should new transportation technologies — such as high-speed rail and self-driving vehicles — be incorporated into future projects? I recently discussed these questions, and more, in a podcast interview with Rick Geddes.

Rick is a visiting scholar at AEI, where he focuses on infrastructure policy and corporate governance. He is also a professor of policy analysis and management at Cornell University, as well as the director of the Cornell Program in Infrastructure Policy.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Is the goal of infrastructure maintenance to spend a certain amount of money now, or do we also need to make sure we keep spending money going into the future?

This is underappreciated in the national debate. The United States has almost a trillion dollars of deferred infrastructure maintenance. That’s because the state and local governments that own the infrastructure focus more on the design and construction of new facilities rather than the maintenance of existing facilities. So without a fundamental shift towards long-term operation and maintenance, we’re just going to get back to the same situation that we have today once new infusions of money are gone.

I have advocated long-term contracts with private partners that would lock them in for 10-20 years, which would commit funds to a particular maintenance schedule and thwart the political incentives to defer maintenance. Most other countries have these contracts, bundling design and construction with operation and maintenance into what’s called a DBOM contract. And the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has actually done its new facilities under modern DBOM contracts.

Also, governments have been slow to adopt new technologies — sensors, new types of concrete, new types of line paint, smart stoplights, smart street lights — into maintenance operations. So we should give state and local infrastructure owners incentives to embrace technology and long-term contracts.

Why has this approach not been more popular in the United States?

One reason is risk aversion. People in charge of operating infrastructure are afraid of waking up and seeing their utility headlining the local paper, because it’s almost always bad news. We’ve seen that recently with the grid failure in Texas — a shutdown or failure reflects terribly on the political leaders, who don’t have big incentives to change.

The second piece is the atomized nature of infrastructure delivery in the United States. Foreign companies that come to America and try to improve US infrastructure are surprised at our very small owners of infrastructure (including small towns and municipalities). That balkanization results in sticking with ways that have worked for 50 years.

And the third answer is just a lack of expertise. A lot of owners are not familiar with the new technologies and contracting approaches that would reduce the deferred maintenance.

Could we be incorporating more private-sector money into this infrastructure revamp project we’re about to undertake? Is there a lot of that out there?

There are trillions of dollars around the world held by long-term investors such as pension funds, mutual funds, insurance companies, and university endowments. These are fiduciaries of other people — very patient investors looking for long-term cash flow — and they really want to invest in US infrastructure. So the problem is not the lack of money to invest. It’s the lack of bankable deals or contracts that these private investors can invest in.

It’s also a misconception when people say the private sector will only invest in projects that have a direct cash source. There are plenty of contractual arrangements called availability payments — basically, performance payments to the private sector. In this case, the road or facility is not tolled, but the private partners are paid based on how well they maintain or operate it. Adopting those sorts of contracts more widely would attract private sector investors.

Other people (correctly) say that many of these assets are too small to attract a big company. The solution is something called “project bundling,” where a number of similar projects are bundled together into one offering that’s large enough to attract the private sector. My favorite example is the Pennsylvania Rapid Bridge Project, which packaged 550 bridges together into one project worth many billions of dollars and was able to attract bids from global companies.

Should the US have a high-speed rail system?

Back when the Transcontinental Railroad was built, it was pretty much the only way of getting across the country. But now, there’s a whole bunch of competing modes. You can drive, take an airplane and shuttle, or take Amtrak. So the issue is: How does high-speed passenger rail fit in with the other modes?

It’s very much dependent on the distance and density of people. And there are some areas that make no sense for high-speed rail. But I believe the Northeast Corridor — down to Richmond and up to Washington, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston — is an ideal route. You have the old urban core with those centers, and you have the density of population in that corridor.

Houston-Dallas may be another case. Certain routes in Florida make sense. But San Francisco to LA, for instance, is already served by a number of different air shuttles, and that’s a pretty long distance for a passenger rail to travel. And so as that distance between the origin and the destination grows, air travel starts to dominate passenger trains for benefit-cost reasons.

What would you tell policymakers about incorporating autonomous vehicles into their infrastructure plans?

As vehicles increase in autonomy over time, public sector owners can improve basic things about infrastructure. For instance, having clear line paint is important for autonomous vehicles to see where they sit in the lane. And you can impregnate the line paint with reflective beads so that it’s bright even in rain or snow. There’s also signage — just having clear, new reflective signs, because the vehicles look at those things as well.

Driverless vehicles are also very risk-averse — rightly so — and they’ll stop whenever they see potholes. So having all the road surfaces be smooth pavement is important — as is proper drainage. All these basic things about taking care of transportation infrastructure facilitate the use of these autonomous vehicles.

There’s also talk of vehicle-infrastructure integration, where the infrastructure would have sensors that would emit beacons to give your smart vehicle information. And yes, that’s a good thing to do. But I urge infrastructure owners to take care of the low-hanging fruit first. That would facilitate adoption over time.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Richard Geddes is a visiting scholar at AEI, where he focuses on infrastructure policy and corporate governance.

