Inflation is everywhere except broadband

Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021

By Bret Swanson

News of inflation is everywhere — in stories about Memorial Day picnic supplies, industrial metals, retail wages, cryptocurrencies, and, most ominously, shortages of Chick-fil-A dipping sauces.

One place inflation has not yet appeared is in broadband prices. A new analysis by Arthur Menko for USTelecom looks at two time periods and finds prices for fixed residential internet connectivity are falling — even over the last year, when demand for connectivity surged and inflation broke out in most other products and services.

For example, between 2015 and 2021, the inflation-adjusted price of a typical monthly broadband subscription dropped by 34.1 percent. Prices for the highest-speed tiers dropped by an average of 45.7 percent. If one adjusts for the amount of data consumed, the “real price per weighted download” in megabits per second has fallen 70.9 percent for mid-range plans and 69.3 percent for high-speed tiers.

But what about the last year, which was aberrant in so many ways? Several important things happened in relation to our story. First, unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy in the past several months has unleashed inflation for the first time since 2005–2006 and possibly at a rate not seen since the 1970s. It’s too early to know for sure. Regardless, prices across many industries are surging.

Second, at the same time, demand for communications technology exploded as workers and students conducted their business and studies overwhelmingly online. Many applications such as video calling surged by an order of magnitude, and overall internet traffic rose by some 50 percent.

And yet during this spike of demand over the last year, the real price of mid-range broadband fell 9.3 percent while that of high-speed broadband dropped 4.2 percent.

I’ve written about the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bureau of Labor Statistics’ efforts to better quantify the true size of digital “deflation.” Much of the government’s new thinking on this topic is based on the work of David Byrne and colleagues (example here), and my AEI colleague Mark Perry is famous for his chart comparing the highly divergent price performance of varied goods and services over time. Digital goods and services continue to deliver high value, while the most regulated and subsidized products do just the opposite.

It will be fascinating to study what effects a massively digitizing economy has on the first widespread bout of inflation in many years.

