Punishing Amazon for being really good

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

By Mark Jamison

The District of Columbia attorney general (DCAG) filed an antitrust suit against Amazon last week, claiming the e-commerce leader harms consumers by causing higher prices. Whether the court agrees or disagrees will depend on how deeply it thinks about the issue.

DCAG objects to Amazon’s Fair Pricing Policy (FPP), which pressures sellers — or companies that sell products on Amazon’s website, versus products sold by Amazon itself — to offer their lowest prices on Amazon’s site. Amazon won’t promote a seller’s product, and might even terminate its relationship with a seller, if the seller violates the FPP. DCAG claims Amazon’s platform is so valuable that sellers need it to be successful, that this allows Amazon to charge sellers high fees, and that the combination of high fees and the FPP results in higher seller costs that drive up its prices across all e-commerce sites.

Is DCAG’s claim true? The answer to that question depends on how you answer another question: Which prices will you compare?

via Reuters

The naive, short-run perspective

There are at least three ways to answer the “which prices” question, each a counterfactual. The most common answer in antitrust is DCAG’s approach: comparing today’s prices with what DCAG believes prices would be if all e-commerce platforms worked just as they do today, markets are stable, and crises such as pandemics don’t matter.

Under DCAG’s logic and assumptions about how e-commerce is provided, consumer and provider strategies, and so forth, the FPP could result in higher prices. Whether it does in actuality depends on the facts of the case. But the analysis is consistent with much of the economics literature on FPP-like pricing policies.

But DCAG’s assumptions might not match reality. Remember the US Department of Justice’s claim that the merged AT&T-Time Warner would exploit market power, harming rivals and consumers? The judge in that case was concerned the theory was too pristine to reflect a messy, real world and allowed the merger. The judge was right: AT&T and Time Warner were unable to create a viable new enterprise — let alone develop market power.

The long-term perspective

Another way to answer the “which prices” question is to compare today’s world to one without the e-commerce paradigm Amazon has created. This requires a lot more thought than DCAG’s approach and is rarely studied in economics literature. But that analytical work is hard is no reason to avoid it: Today’s misguided regulatory action will stifle tomorrow’s “Amazonification” — that is, situations in which a new business forms and moves fast, creating ever-changing, hard-to-match benefits for customers.

Customers are likely benefiting from the costly and risky innovations that kept Amazon from profitability for years, which means today’s customers are receiving more bang for their buck than they would have absent Amazon’s e-commerce paradigm. In this way, DCAG’s suit should be seen as confiscating the prospective profits that led Amazon to innovate. In economics we call this “opportunistic behavior,” and an extensive literature demonstrates that businesses invest less when they believe governments will act this way.

The readiness perspective

The third way of answering the “which prices” question is to ask what would have happened during the pandemic if Amazon had anticipated antitrust opportunism and invested less in innovation.

The United Nations’ report on e-commerce and COVID-19 says global trade in goods fell by almost 18 percent during the pandemic but that the fall would have been much worse without effective e-commerce. Peter Wang and I estimated that the value of e-commerce increased nearly 900 percent during the pandemic. Amazon itself played an important role in satisfying this urgent need, and its innovations pressed other platforms to up their games. The unintended consequence was that they were ready to perform when the pandemic struck.

It would be hard to estimate how important Amazon has been to people’s abilities to outlast the pandemic and recover economically, but it seems fair to conclude that e-commerce in general would not have been nearly as adaptive if Amazon and other platforms had feared government opportunism.

Does antitrust in information technologies make customers better off?

Given the complexity of applying antitrust in the information and communications technology (ICT) space, it is useful to step back and consider antitrust’s effects. The question is complex, but a recent paper appearing in a leading economics journal provides some insights. The authors find that stronger antitrust laws generally lead to lower profits and less concentrated industries, but not for ICT, in which antitrust has a weak yet positive impact on profitability. (They did not analyze antitrust’s effect on industry concentration in ICT.)

So while antitrust authorities might have good intentions in attacking ICT companies, the regulations could be a net negative for customers.

The post Punishing Amazon for being really good appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/punishing-amazon-for-being-really-good/