Two cheers, again, for shareholder capitalism

By James Pethokoukis

About a year ago, during the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden declared, “It’s way past time to put an end to the era of shareholder capitalism — the idea [that] the only responsibility a corporation has is to its shareholders. That’s simply not true, it’s an absolute farce. They have responsibility to their workers, their community, to their country.” It’s a view especially common among those who think American capitalism is somehow broken or in a late stage of decline.

As a corrective to that wrong-headed view, I would point to the analysis “Why shareholder capitalism benefits wider society” by financial professor Alex Edmans, a piece that also functions as a review of the relevant economic literature. This part really jumped at me (I’ve edited out the included references, which can be found in the piece):

The policy debate has typically assumed a ‘fixed pie’: that shareholder value is at the expense of stakeholder value and so the former must be reduced for the latter to be increased. However, improvements to stakeholder value typically increase (long-term) shareholder value, such as employee satisfaction, performance on material stakeholder issues, and shareholders proposing and approving sustainability proposals. The bigger danger for stakeholder value is not shareholder capitalism but ‘managerial capitalism’, where unaccountable managers shrink the pie for both shareholders and stakeholders. CEOs insulated from shareholder value pursue the quiet life, coasting rather than exerting the effort needed to transform a company or taking the risks required for innovation. In contrast to the ‘fixed pie’ mentality, which assumes that sacrificing shareholder value gives more of the pie to stakeholders, such sloth shrinks the pie for both – the failure of Kodak being a prime example.

The “fixed pie” fallacy is one that comes up over and over in the debate about inequality, as well as its cousin the “lump of labor” fallacy. Another good point is a seemingly simple one but a super important one: If a company and its management are accountable to everyone, it’s too likely that they will be accountable to no one. That said, Edmans does have a bit of policy advice:

Instead of aiming to reduce managers’ accountability to shareholders, regulation can help in two ways. First, it can ensure that companies focus on true shareholder value rather than short-term earnings. The study’s suggestions to hinder CEOs from selling their shares in the short term, and to discourage quarterly reporting, are thus welcome in this regard. Second, it can correct market failures that cause shareholder value to deviate from stakeholder value. Examples include prohibiting or taxing negative externalities, subsidising positive externalities, and addressing monopoly power.

If you’ve read this far, it probably means you’re pretty interested in the subject. For more, please check out my excellent podcast chat (both audio and transcript) with Sanjai Bhagat, professor of finance at the University of Colorado Boulder, who is the co-author, along with R. Glenn Hubbard, of a recent AEI Economic Perspectives paper, “Should the modern corporation maximize shareholder value?”

