Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 19:12 Hits: 4

President Biden on Thursday swiped at Republican lawmakers who have bragged to constituents about the benefits of theĀ American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion relief package he signed earlier this year that didn't garner a singleĀ GOP vote...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/555814-biden-needles-gop-touting-rescue-plan-they-didnt-vote-for-some-people