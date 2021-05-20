Some thoughts about millennials, socialism, and Scandinavia

Articles

By James Pethokoukis

When seven in 10 American millennials say they would vote for a “socialist,” what are they really saying? What do they think a “socialist” is? Most probably mean “a social-democratic Nordic type rather than a Venezuelan expropriator,” writes Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper.

Maybe. I certainly agree there isn’t some massive, Sean Penn-inspired groundswell for a Chavism with American characteristics. But are they really thinking about Scandinavia, either? Do most millennials or even most Americans really know much about the Nordic nations?

It might be that many millennials in that 70 percent group like American-style socialists such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of whom hold up the “Nordic model” as a real-world example of their policies at work. Indeed, many politicians loosely refer to Scandinavia as “socialist.” At the same time, there are frequent media reports about how darn happy Scandinavians are.

But the Socialist Scandinavia presented in much of American political discourse doesn’t really resemble the genuine article. As a JPMorgan research note back in 2019 summed up the political economy of the Nordic Model:

While Nordic countries have higher taxes and greater redistribution of wealth, Nordics are just as business-friendly as the US if not more so. Examples include greater business freedoms, freer trade, more oligopolies and less of an impact on competition from state control over the economy. And … while Nordics raise more taxes than the US, the gap usually results from regressive VAT/consumption taxes and Social Security taxes rather than from progressive income taxes. The bottom line: copy the Nordic model if you like, but understand that it entails a lot of capitalism and pro-business policies, a lot of taxation on middle class spending and wages, minimal reliance on corporate taxation and plenty of co-pays and deductibles in its healthcare system.

Let me also point to this exchange between AEI economist Stan Veuger and myself in a 2016 podcast about the Nordic Model:

Veuger: First of all, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands — the countries people have in mind when they speak of those Nordic models — have all been prosperous for some time now. I think people are conflating their wealth with their policies, in strategic ways. I don’t think anyone believes that it is programs from the 1970s that have led to the prosperity of Northern Europe. Pethokoukis: If not causal, they seem compatible. Veuger: They do seem compatible, even though all these programs have been reformed in certain ways. The countries are smaller than you would think. There are scale advantages, too — there are disadvantages to scale of certain things. For example, it is easier to run a school system at a sort of local level than at a continental level like in the United States. It is easier to redistribute more, with stronger ties between people. It is easier to produce a relatively flat after-tax income distribution when the pre-income tax distribution is flatter, which I think is the case in these countries. So there are a number of important differences here. So I agree with you that in these countries, these programs have seemed compatible with prosperity. But in the Netherlands, there’s a lot of oil. In Norway, there’s gas. This is not a randomly selected group of countries. They are five of the wealthiest countries in the world. They’re relatively homogeneous, they have stable politics, they do not have a tradition of ethnic groups or racial groups that have long been disadvantaged. So that makes a lot of these programs more feasible and more affordable. All these arguments are partial at best. There’s a scale of things you can do. The Netherlands does not have that many government-run schools — it’s 70 percent privately run. Different countries have different disability insurance programs, different countries have different unemployment insurance programs, different countries have, you know, more productive public sectors. I think it’s unlikely that the city of Detroit or the city of Chicago would be able to implement certain training and unemployment as effectively as Helsinki or Amsterdam. You know, I think you have to be realistic about the ambitions you may have at different places and at different scales. I think that people are not always doing this when they talk of Finnish, or Danish, or Swedish programs.

