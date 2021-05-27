Supreme Court ruling gives taxpayers and tax advisers their day in court

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 18:47 Hits: 6

By Alan D. Viard

On May 17, the US Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a tax adviser could challenge an IRS reporting requirement in court without having to risk penalties and prosecution by first violating the requirement. Although the decision’s full ramifications will need to be fleshed out in future cases, its principles will make it easier for taxpayers and tax advisers to get their day in court.

The case involved a 2016 Treasury Department notice that requires taxpayers who participate in specified insurance transactions, and their advisers, to report detailed information to the IRS. Congress has empowered Treasury to impose such reporting requirements on transactions that have a “potential for tax avoidance or evasion.”

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Erin Scott

CIC Services, a tax adviser that is subject to the reporting requirement, filed suit in the US District Court for Eastern Tennessee, arguing that the Treasury notice was unlawful. CIC contends that the Treasury Department was legally required to solicit public comment before issuing the notice and also claims that the agency did not demonstrate a need for the reporting requirement. CIC is complying with the requirement while pursuing its lawsuit.

No court has yet ruled on the merits of CIC’s lawsuit. The district court dismissed the suit under the Anti-Injunction Act, an 1867 law that generally prevents courts from hearing lawsuits that seek to restrain the assessment or collection of federal taxes prior to an IRS enforcement action against a taxpayer. A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed the dismissal in a 2-1 decision.

According to those courts, the only way for CIC to challenge the reporting requirement was to violate the requirement and then sue for a refund of any penalties that the IRS might impose on it. That would be a risky course because CIC would be on the hook for heavy penalties if the courts ultimately ruled that the reporting requirement was valid. Furthermore, individuals involved in the violation could, at least in theory, face criminal prosecution and a sentence of up to one year imprisonment if the requirement was ultimately upheld.

The Supreme Court ruled that CIC need not take that hazardous path, but may instead challenge the reporting requirement in court while complying with it. Writing for all nine members of the Court, Justice Elena Kagan reasoned that the Anti-Injunction Act does not apply because CIC’s lawsuit seeks to restrain information reporting rather than tax assessment or collection. She explained that this conclusion holds even though the reporting is intended to facilitate tax assessment and collection and even though the penalties for violations of the reporting requirement are themselves considered taxes. The case now goes back to the district court, which will decide whether or not CIC’s arguments against the Treasury notice have any merit.

The Treasury Department has broad authority to impose reporting requirements, which can be vital tools to combat tax evasion and tax shelters. Nevertheless, there are legal limits to Treasury’s powers. The Court’s ruling helps taxpayers and tax advisers who believe that Treasury has overstepped those limits get their day in court.

Despite speculation to the contrary, allowing lawsuits like CIC’s to go forward will not impede the battle against tax shelters. The Court’s ruling merely allows Treasury’s information reporting requirements to be challenged in the same manner as other agencies’ regulations. Most reporting requirements are lawful and allowing them to be challenged more easily and quickly will simply lead to them being upheld earlier. Any reporting requirements that are unlawful should be blocked as soon as possible, to avert unwarranted burdens on taxpayers and tax advisers.

Allowing taxpayers and tax advisers their day in court is not a victory for tax shelters — it is a victory for the rule of law.

The post Supreme Court ruling gives taxpayers and tax advisers their day in court appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/supreme-court-ruling-gives-taxpayers-and-tax-advisers-their-day-in-court/