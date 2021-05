Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:29 Hits: 3

Larry Summers, who served as Treasury secretary under former President Clinton and was a top economic adviser to former President Obama, said Monday that Congress should pay for part of its infrastructure package by repurposing cash approved for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/555152-former-treasury-secretary-congress-should-pay-for-infrastructure-with-covid-19