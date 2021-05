Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

President Biden and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are interested in enacting infrastructure legislation this year, but face challenges in figuring out how to pay for it.Biden in late March released a $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/554838-what-you-need-to-know-about-options-to-pay-for-infrastructure