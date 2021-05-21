5 questions for Jeffrey Clemens on the minimum wage and how to help low-wage workers

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Jeffrey Clemens

Should policymakers raise the federal minimum wage? How would the labor market be affected if we did? Are there other ways of helping those at the bottom of the income distribution? I recently discussed those questions with Jeffrey Clemens.

Jeff is an associate professor of economics at the University of California San Diego, where he specializes in public finance, health economics, and labor economics. He is the author of severalanalyses of the effects of the minimum wage.

Pethokoukis: How has economists’ thinking about the minimum wage changed over the past 20 years?

Clemens: I think it’s fair to say — both from looking at the body of research as a whole and also from looking at surveys of the views of the economics profession — that the view of the employment effects of the minimum wage has softened fairly substantially over time. Twenty-five years ago, a broad majority of economists would have expected moderate minimum wage increases to have non-trivial effects on unemployment. Today, a non-trivial number of economists think that the employment effects of modest increases unemployment are null, if not slightly positive. And some economists are even bullish on very large minimum wage increases.

But at the same time, there are also many economists who continue to worry greatly about the employment effects of a $15 minimum wage. And a sizable fraction of the research that’s being done on the effects of minimum wages does, in fact, continue to find employment impacts — sometimes small, sometimes non-trivial in magnitude.

What “employment effects” are you talking about specifically?

We can ask whether an individual has a job or think about the number of hours that they are employed in that job. We can also differentiate between circumstances in which a minimum wage increase leads a firm to hire fewer new workers versus laying off some of their current workers.

An employee adds cheese to an order in the kitchen at Culver’s in Fort Collins, Colo. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Via REUTERS

For instance, in Seattle — where very large minimum wage increases went into effect in the middle of the decade — impacts did seem to show up primarily on the hours margin, as opposed to the number-of-jobs margin. And most of the negative impacts showed up for individuals who either had just recently started or had not yet found a job. That type of nuanced result is popping up in a variety of minimum wage studies.

My first piece of research on the minimum wage, for example, took place during the global financial crisis, and it found substantial evidence of declines in employment among low-wage individuals — sufficiently large employment impacts that, in fact, the net earnings of the target group appeared to modestly decline. But that’s rarely the case. In the vast majority of studies, even when you do find employment effects, the overall earnings of the most targeted groups modestly increase. That Great Recession experience contrasts with what Michael Strain and I have found in analyzing the last decade’s worth of minimum wage increases: We tend to see much more modest impacts with those minimum wage increases taking place in the context of a long-running economic expansion. So the economic context certainly matters a great deal.

Should we worry about whether the minimum wage has kept pace with labor productivity or inflation? Are these helpful or useful comparisons?

I worry about these kinds of analysis. What I would really want to know when asking what levels of minimum wage might be more or less binding today (relative to some past time period) is this: How fast has productivity been rising for entry-level jobs within the labor market? And that could be a very different object than something like the mean or median wage across the economy as a whole.

And I don’t think of the minimum wage as being a policy that we should be benchmarking to some notion of overall living standards. The minimum wage is the wage that tends to apply to entry-level jobs in the relatively low-skilled corners of the labor market. A key aspect of those jobs is that, for the vast majority of people who hold them, the minimum wage job is a temporary job — a first rung on a ladder that leads to substantial wage gains over the course of their career.

Is there an advantage to increasing the minimum wage instead of expanding wage subsidies like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)?

Both in terms of who the dollars are being taken from and how well the dollars are being targeted, the EITC is a superior policy instrument to the minimum wage because the EITC can harness all of the information that we have in the tax code.

Many minimum-wage workers are teenagers or other secondary earners within their households. So we should be asking ourselves: Why would we use a policy that sends, say, only 75 cents on the dollar to households that are genuinely in the neighborhood of the poverty line? Why do that when we could use a policy like the EITC that can make use of information about whether there are secondary earners — or whether there are children in the household — in order to target every last dollar at the most in-need households?

Similarly, people often make the mistake of assuming the minimum wage is just putting the cost of higher wages on business. But actually, it’s targeting those costs at a subset of businesses. So we should be asking ourselves, “If we’re designing a policy trying to generate dollars for redistribution, why would we target the cost of that policy at people like the owners of local restaurant groups instead of targeting the costs of that policy at the highest-income Americans?”

If we want to raise people’s wages, they need to become more productive over the long term. How confident are you about job training programs and whether they’re effective?

My basic understanding of the research literature on job training programs is that the record is mixed at best. I’m sure that there are at least some highly effective job training programs. But I would guess that the mixed results that we see in the research suggest that those programs are, at best, difficult to scale up.

Meanwhile, essentially every study shows that a) education and b) getting people into entry-level jobs so they can accumulate experience propel people to higher productivity levels from which they can command higher wages. And so I would recommend that policymakers focus on education and on-the-job experience.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Jeffrey Clemens is an associate professor of economics at the University of California San Diego, where he specializes in public finance, health economics, and labor economics.

