Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:20 Hits: 5

The Treasury Department on Thursday said it has proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent after meeting with officials from other countries as part of international tax negotiations."Treasury underscored that 15%...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/554630-treasury-pitches-global-minimum-tax-rate-of-at-least-15-percent