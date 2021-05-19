The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Can Biden’s broadband infrastructure plan close the digital divide?

Category: Economy Hits: 1

President Biden and Vice President Harris are soliciting bipartisan support for their sweeping infrastructure proposal, which aims to expand access to high-speed internet for all Americans, among other things. The administration’s broadband proposal is largely modeled after the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, co-sponsored by House Majority Whip James Clyburn and Senator Amy Klobuchar. Areas of focus are the availability, affordability, and adoption of the internet to close the digital divide across the country and to support emerging broadband-enabled trends such as telehealth, distance learning, and remote work.

On June 2the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a webinar to discuss the Biden administration’s broadband infrastructure proposal. Panelists will explore the economic and political challenges to building and activating futureproof broadband networks across the United States. Will the proposed down payment on America’s broadband networks be enough to accelerate universal connectivityHow will it expand access in rural areas and to the nation’s most impoverished communities?  

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.  or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #DigitalDivide. 

Can Biden’s broadband infrastructure plan close the digital divide? Can Biden’s broadband infrastructure plan close the digital divide? Can Biden’s broadband infrastructure plan close the digital divide? Can Biden’s broadband infrastructure plan close the digital divide? Can Biden’s broadband infrastructure plan close the digital divide?  
image
kentucky_fiber_internet.jpg?w=270

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/652757264/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Can-Bidens-broadband-infrastructure-plan-close-the-digital-divide/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version