Can Biden’s broadband infrastructure plan close the digital divide?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 16:15 Hits: 1

President Biden and Vice President Harris are soliciting bipartisan support for their sweeping infrastructure proposal, which aims to expand access to high-speed internet for all Americans, among other things. The administration’s broadband proposal is largely modeled after the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, co-sponsored by House Majority Whip James Clyburn and Senator Amy Klobuchar. Areas of focus are the availability, affordability, and adoption of the internet to close the digital divide across the country and to support emerging broadband-enabled trends such as telehealth, distance learning, and remote work.

On June 2, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a webinar to discuss the Biden administration’s broadband infrastructure proposal. Panelists will explore the economic and political challenges to building and activating futureproof broadband networks across the United States. Will the proposed down payment on America’s broadband networks be enough to accelerate universal connectivity? How will it expand access in rural areas and to the nation’s most impoverished communities?

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #DigitalDivide.

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/652757264/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Can-Bidens-broadband-infrastructure-plan-close-the-digital-divide/