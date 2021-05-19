Epic Games v. Apple demonstrates the importance of economic analysis in antitrust

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

By Mark Jamison

Lately there has been a push to replace economic analysis in antitrust with rules of thumb such as “a firm of size X is inherently bad.” This is a bad idea, and the ongoing Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc. trial demonstrates the point.

It appears from press reports that Epic would have us believe Apple’s App Store is a monopoly and that regulators should control it. But Epic’s argument doesn’t stand up to economic scrutiny, and its prescription would damage customers.

via Reuters

What is the attack on economics in antitrust?

The attack on economics in antitrust is coming from several fronts. The neo-Brandeis school of thought would like to replace careful studies with rules of thumb such as “big companies are a curse.” The House Judiciary Committee majority staff’s October 2020 report attacking Big Tech ignored the top 250 scholarly business articles on how these businesses perform and instead cited newspaper articles, emails, and memos. Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) Trust-Busting for the Twenty-First Century Act proposes arbitrary standards for antitrust. A series of Politico articles about the Federal Trade Commission’s 2012 settlement with Google advocated against the commission listening to economists in their analyses of tech markets.

The advocates for less study argue that actual research is too much of a burden and limits the number of convictions that regulators win. They acknowledge that loosening antitrust standards would increase the number of false positives — that is, convictions in cases in which companies were, in reality, benefiting customers — but they view this as an acceptable cost. They are a little vague on what the cost buys us.

What is the Epic v. Apple case about?

Apple requires that apps on the iPhone go through its App Store, meet certain standards, and pay a commission on purchases. Epic would like to set its own terms and conditions, including being allowed to bypass at least some of the commissions. In support of its case, Epic argues that the App Store is a monopoly and that Apple is abusing that monopoly position with unreasonable requirements and high fees.

Is the App Store a monopoly?

The App Store is not a monopoly. Indeed, it appears Apple’s iOS platform is in intense competition with Google’s Android platform. iOS is the operating system that Apple uses for the iPhone, and the App Store is the gateway for phone users to install apps. So if iOS is in intense competition, so is the App Store.

How do we know iOS is in intense competition with Android? Tejaswi Channagiri Ajit and I have released a study of 151,536 businesses’ choices to use the iOS or Android platforms. We divided the businesses into 47 categories to learn what types of businesses use mobile platforms and which platforms they prefer. Only businesses associated with 16 of the 47 categories were significantly likely to use either platform. We found that businesses in over half these categories treated iOS and Android as great substitutes for one another. In fact, we found a clear platform preference in only one category, commerce and shopping, in which businesses strictly preferred iOS.

This isn’t to say that all businesses are on both platforms. We found about twice as many businesses tend to be on iOS only rather than on both platforms. But our research finds that most types of business that have a propensity to use mobile platforms tend to view iOS and Android as substitutable when making their platform choice.

This substitutability between platforms and the continued growth in apps implies the platforms are competing.

What’s the harm of deciding in Epic’s favor?

If Apple is not allowed to set terms for its iOS platform, the platform’s quality will suffer. Mobile phone platforms are multisided markets, meaning they have similarities with farmers’ markets, in which a marketplace provider (the platform) enables buyers and sellers to engage in commerce. Each platform sets standards and charges fees, which allows some markets to attract better products and provide a better experience than others.

This is how iOS and Android compete: Each tries to attract particular types of buyers and sellers that appeal to each other, provide a good shopping and user experience, and charge fees that make the system economically feasible. If a new regulation limits what one of the platforms can do, neither will provide the quality customers want.

Disclaimer: Mark Jamison directs the University of Florida Digital Markets Initiative. Apple is one of several funders of the initiative but did not provide input on this study. Mark Jamison also provided consulting for Google in 2012 regarding whether Google should be considered a public utility.

The post Epic Games v. Apple demonstrates the importance of economic analysis in antitrust appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/epic-v-apple-demonstrates-the-importance-of-economic-analysis-in-antitrust/