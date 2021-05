Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 13:53 Hits: 2

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday made a direct pitch for raising corporate taxes to the business community, telling the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the funds would be an investment to reduce inequality and rebuild the country's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/554054-yellen-pitches-corporate-tax-hikes-to-business-groups