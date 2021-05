Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 19:05 Hits: 4

Millionaires who support raising taxes on the rich are protesting in front of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s homes, calling for the billionaire to pay more in taxes. CNBC reported on Monday that the group known as Patriotic Millionaires is...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/domestic-taxes/553930-pro-tax-millionaires-protesting-in-front-of-bezoss-homes