Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 12:37 Hits: 9

Initial jobless claims for the first week of May set a new pandemic low of 473,000, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.Seasonally adjusted claims dropped 34,000 from the previous week's revised figure, which was adjusted up to 507,...

