Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 13:46 Hits: 0

Stocks bounced back Thursday morning from two days of heavy losses as investors returned to technology stocks in the face of rising inflation.The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed with a gain of more than 1.2 percent after falling nearly 3...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/553315-stocks-bounce-back-from-inflation-driven-losses