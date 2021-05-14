Proposed federal e-cigarette tax would threaten public health

Articles

By Alan D. Viard

On April 22, Senators Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) introduced a bill to revamp federal tobacco taxes, with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) introducing a companion bill in the House. The proposed Tobacco Tax Equity Act of 2021 would sharply increase the federal tobacco tax and would apply that tax to e-cigarettes for the first time. Unfortunately, taxing e-cigarettes would impede the bill’s goal of curbing smoking and would threaten public health.

The bill cites “parity” and “equity” as justifications for taxing e-cigarettes at the same rate per use as cigarettes. Similar reasoning has prompted 28 states and the District of Columbia to tax e-cigarettes. However, as Alex Brill, Sally Satel, and I have explained, imposing equal taxes on products with vastly different harm levels is the wrong kind of parity.

In the press release announcing the bill’s introduction, the sponsors home in on the key similarity between e-cigarettes and cigarettes — they both contain nicotine. The press release quotes Senator Durbin’s call for America to “kick its nicotine addiction” and Senator Wyden’s warning of “a new generation of nicotine users.” But the senators’ focus on nicotine is misplaced because nicotine does not kill smokers.

Smokers are killed by the tar released by combustible cigarettes. E-cigarettes, which are battery-powered devices that heat a flavored solution containing nicotine and convert it into an inhalable aerosol, do not pose that risk. As Satel observes, “The virtue of vaping is that it uncouples deadly smoke from nicotine, which, contrary to common impression, has no appreciable role in causing cancer.” The Royal College of Physicians has concluded that the long-term health risks of e-cigarettes are likely to be at least 95 percent lower than the risks posed by cigarettes.

To be sure, e-cigarettes are not completely safe, so age restrictions and warning requirements are warranted. Federal law prohibits the sale of e-cigarettes to people younger than 21. FDA regulations require “covered tobacco products,” including e-cigarettes, to carry warnings about the addictiveness of nicotine.

The press release also quotes Senator Wyden as echoing the common claim that e-cigarettes “provide an on-ramp for young people to start smoking tobacco cigarettes.” But the evidence does not support that assertion.

Instead, the evidence indicates that e-cigarettes are an off-ramp from smoking, allowing former smokers to obtain the nicotine that they crave without the tar that can kill them. A recent study of e-cigarette taxes in eight states and two large counties found that consumers bought more cigarettes when the taxes made e-cigarettes more expensive. Along the same lines, another study estimated that Minnesota’s e-cigarette tax has deterred tens of thousands of smokers from quitting.

The federal and state governments should tax cigarettes, not safer alternatives that can help people switch away from cigarettes.

