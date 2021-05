Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 21:28 Hits: 8

Cutting off federal emergency unemployment benefits ahead of their September expiration date would prevent some $100 billion from flowing to 16 million people, according to a study by the left-leaning Century Foundation.The study comes as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/553451-study-early-unemployment-cutoff-would-cost-16m-people-100b